Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

