Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0%

MAR opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

