Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $278.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

