Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 16,987 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 320,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

