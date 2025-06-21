Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $761.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.57. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,321 shares of company stock valued at $207,988,705 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

