The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,605.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 9,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

