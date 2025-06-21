TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $836,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3%

Ecolab stock opened at $261.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.