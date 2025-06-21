Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 228.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,435,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $212.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

