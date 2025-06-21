Center For Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

