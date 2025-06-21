Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,052.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $376.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

