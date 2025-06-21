Digital Media Stocks To Research – June 20th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.14. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.97. 559,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,147,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 6,083,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

