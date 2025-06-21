Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

