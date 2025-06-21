Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.