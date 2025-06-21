Nilsine Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,767,000 after purchasing an additional 783,161 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

