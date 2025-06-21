Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 664.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.1%

ETN opened at $331.34 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.79 and its 200-day moving average is $313.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.