Canoe Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $70.37 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.