iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,224 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

