Advocate Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advocate Group LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CAT opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day moving average of $347.14.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

