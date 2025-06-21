Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

