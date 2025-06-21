The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $640.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.78 and its 200-day moving average is $584.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

