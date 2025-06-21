Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 25,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 450.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

