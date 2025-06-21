Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $375.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

