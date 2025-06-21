Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. AT&T comprises 4.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

