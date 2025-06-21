Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $375.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.30. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

