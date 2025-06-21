Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,074,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after buying an additional 832,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.