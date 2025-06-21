Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,986,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Linde Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $455.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.70 and its 200 day moving average is $449.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

