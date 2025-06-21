SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPYG stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.