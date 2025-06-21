SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

