iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

