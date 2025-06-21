Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

