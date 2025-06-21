Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.