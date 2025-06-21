L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $59.78 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

