Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

CMG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

