Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

CSCO opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.65.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.