Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

