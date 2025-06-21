Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average of $503.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

