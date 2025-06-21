Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,629 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $455,993,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $342,942,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $306.26 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.61 and its 200-day moving average is $302.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

