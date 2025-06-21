Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.65 and its 200 day moving average is $380.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

