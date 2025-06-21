Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average is $267.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

