Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,336,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $274.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

