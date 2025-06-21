Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,235 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

