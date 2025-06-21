XY Planning Network Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

