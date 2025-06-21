iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

