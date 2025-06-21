Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $532.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.72 and a 200-day moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

