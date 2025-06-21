Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,616 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in Amgen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $289.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

