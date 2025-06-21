GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,010.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

