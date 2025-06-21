Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in KLA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in KLA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.4%

KLA stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $914.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.