Mayport LLC Sells 585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayport LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

