Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 3rd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70.
In other Aecon Group news, Director Leslie Compton Kass purchased 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$122,953.83. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $419,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
