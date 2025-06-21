Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Martin Worley Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 43,388 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

